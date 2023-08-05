Beautiful! Aetashaa Sansgiri looks stunning and elegant in her recent photoshoot, take a look

Aetashaa Sansgiri is an actress and model who primarily works in Marathi and Hindi television along with Marathi films. She made her acting debut in 2018 with Choti Malkein, portraying Revati.
MUMBAI:  Aetashaa Sansgiri is an actress and model who primarily works in Marathi and Hindi television along with Marathi films. She made her acting debut in 2018 with Choti Malkein, portraying Revati. She then made her web debut in 2019 with Majhya Mitrachi Girlfriend and her film debut in 2021 with the Marathi film Kaali Maati. Since August 2021, Sansgiri is seen portraying Ahilyabai Holkar in Punyashlok Ahilyabai. The actress looks stunning and elegant in her recent photoshoot, the pictures of which she posted on her Instagram handle. Take a look -

The actress indeed looks extremely glamorous in the above pictures. She currently enjoys 35.7k followers on Instagram and never fails to amaze them with her super stylish and chic looks.

Aetashaa Sansgiri Marathi Punyashlok Ahilya Bai Choti malkein Majhya Mitrachi Girlfriend Kaali Maati lifestyle Fashion Instagram TellyChakkar
