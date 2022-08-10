Beautiful! Bhagya Lakshmi actress Aishwarya Khare achieves a huge milestone

Lead actress Aishwarya, who essays the role of Lakshmi in the Zee TV show has a massive fan following. She knows how much her online family loves to see glimpses of her; be it on or off set.
Submitted by Tellychakkar Team on Fri, 03/31/2023 - 15:12
Aishwarya Khare achieves a huge milestone

MUMBAI :Zee TV's Bhagya Lakshmi has been in the news for all the good reasons ever since its premiere. Making their way into the audience's hearts, Aishwarya Khare and Rohit Suchanti aka our very own #RishMi have become household names. In the recent episodes viewers witnessed how the Oberoi family is planning to get Rishi married to Malishka (Maera Misshra). However, Rishi is still trying to get Lakshmi back in his life.

Also read - Exclusive! Bhagya Lakshmi’s Aishwarya Khare and Rohit Suchanti talk about completing 500 episodes and their first impressions of each other; Rohit says, “As soon as I looked at her, I knew that she was going to play Lakshmi”


Lead actress Aishwarya, who essays the role of Lakshmi in the Zee TV show has a massive fan following. She knows how much her online family loves to see glimpses of her; be it on or off set. Fans enjoy knowing what happens in the personal lives of their favourite star.

Today, Aishwarya Khare posted a story on her Instagram handle, announcing her 9 years in the television industry. In the story, she also expresses her journey in one word - unbelievable. Check out the Instagram story below -

A hearty congratulations to the actress on completing such a beautiful milestone.

For more news and updates from the world of television, OTT and movies, stay tuned to TellyChakkar.

Also read -  Exclusive! Bhagyalakshmi’s Aishwarya Khare reveals her reaction to the latest plot twist about Rishi in the show, saying, “We did not expect it to happen so suddenly when we found we were shocked as well”!

Zee TV Bhagya Lakshmi Rishi Lakshmi Malishka Rohit Suchanti Aishwarya Khare Smita Bansal Uday Tikekar TellyChakkar
Like
0
Love
0
Haha
0
Yay
0
Wow
0
Sad
0
Angry
0

Subscribe Here

Enter your e-mail address below.
Tellychakkar Team's picture

About Author

Submitted by Tellychakkar Team on Fri, 03/31/2023 - 15:12

Comments

Add new comment

Or log in with...

Tellychakkar Google News Follow
Top Stories
Bade Achhe Lagte Hain 2: Finally! LK decides to end his partnership with Josh and his company
MUMBAI :Bade Achhe Lagte Hain 2 has been one of the most loved TV shows. Viewers were loving the chemistry of the lead...
Exciting! Priyanka Chopra arrives in Mumbai with Nick Jonas and Malti Marie; is Parineeti Chopra’s wedding happening soon?
MUMBAI :Parineeti Chopra and Raghav Chadha’s wedding has been in the news for the past many days. In the past couple of...
Whoa! Arjun Rampal and Mehr Jesia’s daughter makes her ramp debut for Dior, actor says “she did it all on her own merit”
MUMBAI :Arjun Rampal and Mehr Jesia’s daughter Myra, made her ramp walk debut for Christian Dior. Arjun and Mehr have...
Gorgeous! Check out these top dazzling looks of Shweta Tiwari
MUMBAI :Shweta Tiwari is an actress who primarily works in Hindi television. She is best known for playing Prerna...
Must read! Have a look at the actors who gained popularity through web series
MUMBAI :Over the time we have seen our favourite actors defining their craft and OTT platforms, no doubt these actors...
Beautiful! Bhagya Lakshmi actress Aishwarya Khare achieves a huge milestone
MUMBAI :Zee TV's Bhagya Lakshmi has been in the news for all the good reasons ever since its premiere. Making their way...
Recent Stories
Priyanka Chopra
Exciting! Priyanka Chopra arrives in Mumbai with Nick Jonas and Malti Marie; is Parineeti Chopra’s wedding happening soon?

Latest Video

Related Stories
Fans are happy for Sai in Ghum Hai Kisikey Pyaar Mein
Audience Perspective: Fans are happy for Sai in Ghum Hai Kisikey Pyaar Mein, and rejoice over all things new! Find out as the Netizens Comment!
Umar Riaz opens his heart out on Rashami Desai
Kya Baat Hai! Umar Riaz reveals about his relationship with Rashami Desai, says, "I did like her, but we never got into a relationship as we weren’t ready for it”
Dhruv Tara
Will Dhruv save Tara from the police in Sony SAB’s Dhruv Tara - Samay Sadi Se Pare?
Bhushan gets beaten up by Ketki
Pyar Ka Pehla Naam Radha Mohan: Bhushan gets beaten up by Ketki
Hina Khan-Rocky Jaiswal
Wow! Nach Baliye 10: Hina Khan-Rocky Jaiswal, Shaheer Sheikh-Ruchikaa to be contestants?
Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai
Wow! Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai: Here is why the Rajan Shahi family drama is grabbing eyeballs