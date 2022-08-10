Beautiful! Bhagya Lakshmi actress Aishwarya Khare achieves a huge milestone

MUMBAI :Zee TV's Bhagya Lakshmi has been in the news for all the good reasons ever since its premiere. Making their way into the audience's hearts, Aishwarya Khare and Rohit Suchanti aka our very own #RishMi have become household names. In the recent episodes viewers witnessed how the Oberoi family is planning to get Rishi married to Malishka (Maera Misshra). However, Rishi is still trying to get Lakshmi back in his life.

Lead actress Aishwarya, who essays the role of Lakshmi in the Zee TV show has a massive fan following. She knows how much her online family loves to see glimpses of her; be it on or off set. Fans enjoy knowing what happens in the personal lives of their favourite star.

Today, Aishwarya Khare posted a story on her Instagram handle, announcing her 9 years in the television industry. In the story, she also expresses her journey in one word - unbelievable. Check out the Instagram story below -

A hearty congratulations to the actress on completing such a beautiful milestone.

