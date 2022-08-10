BEAUTIFUL! Check out this special connection between Star Plus' Anupamaa and Kullfi Kumar Bajewala

Kullfi Kumarr Bajewala starred Mohit Malik, Anjali Anand, Aakriti Sharma and Myra Singh in pivotal roles, while Anupamaa has Rupali Ganguly playing the titular role.
Anupama

MUMBAI:   Star Plus has always entertained viewers with great shows in the past. 

The channel is currently airing some of the top shows like Anupama, Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai, Ghum Hai Kisikey Pyaar Meiin, Teri Meri Doriyaann, Imlie, Pandya Store and many more. 

In the past, the channel aired some great shows which are no more on-air but fans still remember them. 

Well today, we have got some interesting trivia to share with the viewers. 

Star Plus' show Anupamaa is one such serial that is famous among every household. The show stars Rupali Ganguly in the lead role.

Rajan Shahi's drama series has set new records ever since it has been on air. 

The show refuses to come down from the first spot for months. 

Anupamaa is so popular that no viewer is ready to miss even a single episode. 

Apart from this show, Star Plus aired another great show, Kullfi Kumarr Bajewala which was quite popular. 

The show also had a good run on small screens for a very long time. 

It starred Mohit Malik, Anjali Anand, Aakriti Sharma and Myra Singh in pivotal roles. 

Kullfi Kumarr Bajewala was helmed by Invictus Mediawork and 4 Lion Films.

Interestingly, Anupamaa and Kullfi Kumarr Bajewala share a special connection. 

Not many are aware that Anupamaa is shot on the same set as Kullfi Kumarr Bajewala. Yes, you heard it right!

Both the shows are shot in Mumbai's Filmcity.

Kullfi Kumarr Bajewala was a huge hit among the fans, thanks to the good luck and hard work of the show's creatives Herumb Khot, Gul Khan, Karishma Jain and Nilanjana Purkayasstha. 

The success of the show brought huge luck to this set. 

Post that, Rajan Shahi's Anupamaa is setting new records. 

This set is not just bringing good luck for whatever shows are being shot, but also a lot of hard work is being put in to make the shows a huge hit by the makers, cast and crew. 

What is your take on this? Tell us in the comments. 

Stay tuned to TellyChakkar for all the latest updates. 

