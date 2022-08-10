BEAUTIFUL! Check out these real-life sisters who has given us major sibling goals

Our TV and Hindi film industry have a lot of popular sister jodis who are quite famous for their real-life bonding.
Submitted by Harmisha Chauha... on Mon, 05/22/2023 - 13:22
sibling goals

MUMBAI: The world of entertainment has given us lots of good memories in the form of TV shows, and movies and now even OTT platforms are there to provide us with a variety of content. 

Indian television shows are all about relationships and bonding. 

Well, we also see the same kind of bonding of our celebrities with their show's star cast. 

Apart from that, there are several actors and actresses whose siblings are also in the same industry and they have given us major sibling goals. 

We have seen how these siblings have a great time together and have always cheered each other up for their achievements.

So, let's take a look at real-life sisters who bond really well:

1. Gauahar Khan and Nigaar Khan 

The Khan sisters are quite popular in the showbiz world. Both Gauahar and Nigaar had successful careers in the industry till now. While Gauahar continues to work, Nigar has shifted her base abroad after getting married. 

2. Roshni Chopra and Deeya Chopra 

Roshni and Deeya were successful actresses in their times. Both of them are quite close to each other in real life. 

3. Shafaq Naaz and Falaq Naaz

Both of them are renowned TV actresses and have proved themselves with some hit shows. Shafaq and Falaq have given us major sister goals. 

4. Amrita Roa and Preetika Roa 

Amrita is a big name in the Hindi cinema while Preetika became a household name for her role in Beintehaa. Both of them have been inseparable. 

5. Tanushree Dutta and Ishita Dutta 

Both have done some great work in films and TV. Tanushree and Ishita have set major sister goals and their bonding is just beautiful. 

Stay tuned to TellyChakkar for all the latest updates. 

Harmisha Chauhan Parikh's picture

About Author

