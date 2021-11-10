BEAUTIFUL! Dipika Kakar Ibrahim, Shweta Tiwari and Kamya Punjabi, actresses who gave love a second chance

MUMBAI: They say marriages are made in heaven and are supposed to last a lifetime, but sometimes that isn’t the case. Sometimes marriages do have an expiry date. There are times when they end amicably but there are also times when they end in a bad way. It takes a lot of strength to get over it and give love a second chance and get into a marriage again.

But some of our celebs from the industry do show us that it’s possible to find love again and how important it is to keep yourself open to the idea of love. Let’s take a look:

Dipika Kakar Ibrahim

Dipika got married to Raunak Samson in 2011 when she was just beginning in the industry but things didn’t work out between them and the couple got separated in 2015. While working on her most successful show, Sasural Simar Ka, Dipika found her soulmate in co-star Shoaib Ibrahim and the two tied the knot in 2018.

Shweta Tiwari

Shweta’s luck hasn’t been that great when it comes to marriage. She married actor Raja Chaudhary in 1998 and the couple had a daughter, Palak Tiwari, but things turned sour between the two due to Raja’s alcoholism and domestic violence as Shweta reported, and the actress filed for a divorce in 2007.

Shweta then married actor Abhinav Kohli in 2013 after dating for almost three years and they had a son together, but that relationship too didn’t last long and they separated amidst a tiff in 2019. But even after all these issues, Shweta always stayed confident and raised her two kids beautifully.

Kamya Punjabi

Kamya married Bunty Negi in 2003 and they had a daughter together in 2009, but the couple eventually separated in 2013. She then had a relationship with actor Karan Patel that ended in 2015. But last year, Kamya got married to a Delhi-based doctor Shalabh Dang, and the couple along with Kamya’s daughter Aara and Shalabh’s son from a previous marriage, Ishaan, make for a perfect happy family.

