BEAUTIFUL! Ghum Hai Kisikey Pyaar Mein fame Aishwarya Sharma REMINISCES her ROMANTIC holiday with hubby Neil Bhatt; shares fond memories

MUMBAI: Television's most popular and loved couple Neil Bhatt and Aishwarya Sharma got married about a month ago in a lavish ceremony in the actress' hometown.

The duo hosted a star-studded reception for their industry friends in Mumbai which was also attended by Bollywood's eternal diva Rekha.

Ever since then, Neil and Aishwarya are enjoying their married life to the fullest.

The duo never fails to delight everyone with their cute PDA moments.

Aishwarya and Neil's Instagram is filled with some beautiful pictures from the special moments of their lives.

The newlyweds had gone for a romantic getaway to Rajasthan to celebrate the New Year.

Neil and Aishwarya had a ball of time and also gave a few glimpses of their vacation.

And now, Aishwarya seems to be missing holidaying with hubby Neil and has shared some amazing pictures from her desert safari in Rajasthan.

Take a look:

The actress and her husband enjoy the camel ride and we can clearly see how they are enjoying each other's company.

Well, Aishwarya and Neil are definitely giving us major travel goals.

What's your take on this? Tell us in the comments.

