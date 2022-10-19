BEAUTIFUL! It looks like Naagin 6 is all set for Diwali; Pratik Sehajpal captures the festive mood

MUMBAI: Ekta Kapoor’s Naagin has gone on to become one of the most iconic shows and one that leads the way for a lot of fantasy supernatural shows. Nobody can forget the first season and how it laid the foundation for the show to have 6 successful seasons.

Pratik Sehajpal is one of the upcoming talents in the entertainment industry. Pratik is prepared to control the fiction world as well after being a successful participant in numerous reality shows. Fans adore him in the role of Rudra in Naagin 6.

He is an active user of social media and keeps sharing glimpses from the set and his daily life. The fans love to watch it and keep pouring in love for the actor.

He recently took to Instagram and shared another glimpse from the sets of Naagin 6. We can see the set being all decked up and set for the festive season of Diwali.

Pratik has captured the festive mood and shared it with the viewers.

Check it out here: