BEAUTIFUL! Meet Anupamaa fame Chhavi Pandey aka Maaya's family

Chhavi's character turned out to be an impressive one. Fans are loving how the show's story is witnessing interesting twists and is full of drama ever since Chhavi's entry.
Chhavi Pandey

MUMBAI: Chhavi Pandey is currently seen as Maaya in Star Plus' Anupamaa. 

The actress who entered the show a few months ago in a grey character, later turned positive. 

And now, her character has completely changed to negative. 

Maaya is giving a hard time to Anuj and making sure that he doesn't reunite with Anupama. 

Well, the show will continue to entertain us and viewers will also keep showering love to Anupamaa. 

But today, we have something amazing to share about Chhavi. 

The actress is a complete family person and her social media account is proof. 

So, let's meet Chhavi aka Maaya's real-life family. 

Chhavi is good friends with Maddam Sir fame Yukti Kapoor. The actress has shared several pictures with her too:

The actress often posts family pictures on social media with her mom and sister. 

Also, Chhavi seems to be very fond of pets and also has one. 

The actress has shared some cutesy moments of the same with her fans. 

On the work front, before Anupamaa, Chhavi has done shows like Shubh Laabh Aapkey Ghar Mein, Ladies Special 2, Kaal Bhairav Rahasya, Silsila Pyaar Ka, Bandhan, Tera kya Hoga Alia, and many more. 

Stay tuned to TellyChakkar for all the latest updates. 

Harmisha Chauhan Parikh's picture

About Author

