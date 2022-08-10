BEAUTIFUL! Meet Kundali Bhagya fame Sana Sayyad aka Palki's REAL-LIFE family

MUMBAI : Stunning actress Sana Sayyad is currently seen playing the lead role in Ekta Kapoor's popular and long-running show Kundali Bhagya.

Sana, along with Paras Kalnawat and Baseer Ali recently entered the show as leads after it took a huge leap.

The actress is playing the role of Dr. Palki Malhotra, who is Paras aka Rajveer's love interest.

The viewers are in love with Sana's performance and her on-screen camaraderie with Baseer and Paras is also being loved by the fans.

The lovely diva enjoys a massive fan following on social media and often keeps treating her Instagram family with amazing updates from her personal and professional life.

The actress is married to Imaad Shamsi. The couple took wedding vows two years ago in an intimate ceremony. She often shares amazing pictures with her hubby.

So, let's take a look at Sana's real-life family.



Well, aren't these pictures giving us major family goals?

On the work front, Sana has appeared in shows like Spy Bahu, Lockdown Wali Love Story, Divya Drishti and many more.

