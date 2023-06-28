BEAUTIFUL! Meet Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai fame Harshad Chopda's real life family

MUMBAI: TV's handsome hunk Harshad Chopda has become a household name for his character Abhimanyu Birla in Star Plus' long-running show Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai.

The actor entered the show as the lead after it witnessed a significant leap which saw the exit of Mohsin Khan and Shivangi Joshi.

Harshad is romancing Pranali Rathod and this on-screen pairing has become an instant hit.

Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai has been on the top of the TRP charts since the beginning and with Harshad and Pranali's entry, the show has only gotten better with time.

The viewers have always appreciated Hrashad's fine performance in the show time and again.

Harshad has proved that he is the apt choice to play Abhimanyu's role.

The actor enjoys a massive fan following on social media, thanks to his amazing Instagram posts.

Well, we all know that Harshad's character Abhimanyu is shown as a complete family man.

He is the same in real life.

While the actor rarely shares glimpses with his family.

We have found out some beautiful pictures of Harshad and his family and they are simply delightful.

So, let's meet Harshad's real life family:

Harshad is living in a joint family with his father and sister Harsha Chopda who is also an actress.

The actor lost his mother to cancer back in 2013.

