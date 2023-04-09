BEAUTIFUL! Pankhuri Awasthy and Gautam Rode do naming ceremony for their newborns, shares the beautiful glimpse from the occasion

Gautam Rode and Pankhuri Awasthy conducted a puja for the naming ceremony of their twin babies and shared a small glimpse of the same on social media.
Submitted by Harmisha Chauhan on Mon, 09/04/2023 - 13:15
Pankhuri

MUMBAI:Pankhuri Awasthy and Gautam Rode have recently become parents. 

The couple who were expecting twin babies were blessed with a baby girl and a baby boy on 25th July. 

Gautam and Pankhuri are elated to welcome their bundle of joys and are busy with their parental duties. 

The duo often shares beautiful glimpses of their babies, however, they haven't revealed the faces of their babies yet. 

And now, Gautam and Pankhuri shared a small glimpse of the naming ceremony of their babies which took place on 3rd September. 

ALSO READ: Exclusive! Pankhuri Awasthy Rode to re-enter Maddam Sir

Take a look:


Well, we are waiting for the new parents to unveil their babies' faces and also their names. 

Stay tuned to TellyChakkar for all the latest updates. 

ALSO READ: Aww! Pankhuri Awasthi and Gautam Rode finally take their twin baby girl and boy home, pose for the paparazzi

Gautam Rode Pankhuri Awasthy twin babies TellyChakkar
Like
0
Love
0
Haha
0
Yay
0
Wow
0
Sad
0
Angry
0

Subscribe Here

Enter your e-mail address below.
Harmisha Chauhan's picture

About Author

Submitted by Harmisha Chauhan on Mon, 09/04/2023 - 13:15

Comments

Add new comment

Or log in with...

Tellychakkar Google News Follow
TOP STORIES
EXCLUSIVE! Skulls and Roses actor Sahil Sambyal roped in for Dangal TV's upcoming show by Triangle Films Company
MUMBAI: TellyChakkar is back with yet another interesting update from the telly world.We all know that a lot of new TV...
BEAUTIFUL! Mehul Nisar celebrates his birthday on the sets of Kaisi Yeh Yaariaan 5
MUMBAI: We all know that Kaisi Yeh Yaariyaan Season 5 has already hit the web and the response is just amazing. Fans...
AMAZING! Mohsin Khan is having a gala time in Kolkata, shares beautiful glimpses of the same
MUMBAI: Mohsin Khan is one popular face of the television industry. He is popularly known for his role in Star Plus'...
Must read! "Now we can expect Darr 2" netizens reacts as Sunny Deol and Shahrukh Khan patches up in this viral video
MUMBAI: Actor Sunny Deol is riding on the success of Gadar 2, the movie has Crossed the mark of 500 crores, and it is...
Ghum Hai Kisikey Pyaar Meiin: Determined! Savi gets her hand on the college reports, decides to find out the shooter
MUMBAI: Popular drama series Ghum Hai Kisikey Pyaar Meiin is constantly high on drama. The storyline is filled with...
Uff! Actress Kritika Kamra is too hot to handle in these pictures
MUMBAI: Over the time with her amazing acting contribution actress Kritika Kamra has been grabbing the attention of the...
Recent Stories
sunny
Must read! "Now we can expect Darr 2" netizens reacts as Sunny Deol and Shahrukh Khan patches up in this viral video
Latest Video
Related Stories
Sahil Sambyal
EXCLUSIVE! Skulls and Roses actor Sahil Sambyal roped in for Dangal TV's upcoming show by Triangle Films Company
Mehul Nisar
BEAUTIFUL! Mehul Nisar celebrates his birthday on the sets of Kaisi Yeh Yaariaan 5
Mohsin Khan
AMAZING! Mohsin Khan is having a gala time in Kolkata, shares beautiful glimpses of the same
Rahul Mahajan
OMG! Rahul Mahajan reveals he needed therapy after his divorce with Natalya, says “Need to heal, I’m not fit”
Kratika Sengar and Nikitin Dheer
CONGRATULATIONS! Lovebirds Kratika Sengar and Nikitin Dheer clocks their 9th wedding anniversary, hosts a starry bash
Hum Rahein Na Rahein Hum
AWW! Here's what made Hum Rahein Na Rahein Hum star cast emotional