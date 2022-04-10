Beautiful! THESE celebs from television look absolutely flawless in their No-Makeup look, take a look

MUMBAI: TV actresses look picture perfect in their on-point makeup, jewelry, costumes, and more. These hotties set the stage on fire with their glamorous looks and fans fall in love with their cuteness. From Rubina Dilaik, Tejasswi Prakash to Ankita Lokhande and more telly hotties who nail the no make-up look like a pro.

Bigg Boss 15 winner and Naagin 6 actress Tejasswi Prakash is ruling million of hearts with her charming personality. Tejasswi looks ravishing with or without makeup. She is indeed a sunshine in this pic.



Bigg Boss 14 winner and Jhalak Dikkhla Jaa 10 contestant Rubina Dilaik often keeps sharing her no make-up look and making her fans swoon over her beauty. She looks absolutely divine in her natural avatar.



Pavitra Rishta actress Ankita Lokhande believes in the mantra of 'beauty in simplicity'. It suits her very well and we cannot agree more.



Yeh Hai Mohabbatein actress Divyanka Tripathi who played the role of Ishita makes everyone go crazy with herbed time skin routine. Divyanka's right out of bed look is wonderful, isn't it?

Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai star Hina Khan looks as glamorous as ever even though without makeup. Her smile adds to her charm.



Erica Fernandes knows how to turn heads with her no-make up looks and we cannot take our eyes off her.

