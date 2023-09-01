This beautiful throwback from Disha Parmar and Rahul Vaidya's wedding will melt your heart

Disha Parmar and Rahul Vaidya are one of the most adorable and loved couples. Rahul recently shared a glimpse from their wedding day and it is too adorable. Read on to know more.
This beautiful throwback from Disha Parmar and Rahul Vaidya's wedding will melt your heart

MUMBAI :  Disha Parma and Rahul Vaidya are one of the most adorable and loved couples. Disha married singer Rahul Vaidya on 16 July 2021. He proposed to her on her birthday during Bigg Boss 14.

They keep sharing pictures and videos together on their social media and the fans love it. Disha even shared her recent trip to Ranthambore with her family.

The two keep going on short trips from time to time and never fail to set those amazing couple goals. They always make sure they take time out for each other even after being busy with their schedules.

ALSO READ: Disha Parmar and Rahul Vaidya are definitely setting some TRAVEL GOALS with their pictures from GOA, check it out

Recently, Rahul Vaidya shared a glimpse of the beautiful couple’s wedding day. They can be seen all decked up sitting in their wedding car.

Rahul even jokingly wrote, “Biwi said ye caption likho : Is photo mein sabse pyaari cheez meri biwi hai”

Check it out here:

The two look absolutely adorable and happy in the picture. They have been absolutely loved by the fans all along too.

Disha Parmar and singer Rahul Vaidya were introduced through mutual friends. The two bonded right away. When they started spending more time together, they developed into best friends. She had received invitations to his Pune shows as well.

Rahul Vaiya took part in Season 14 of Bigg Boss. His housemates Aly Goni, Rubina Dilak, Abhinav Shukla, Pavitra Punia, and others helped him create a shirt that read "Marry Me?" inside a heart. After eleven days, Parmar replied to Vaidya during the broadcast.

Rahul Krushna Vaidya is an Indian singer. He has worked as a playback singer in Bollywood films such as Shaadi No. 1, Jaan-E-Mann and Krazzy 4. He also participated in the reality shows Indian Idol 1, Bigg Boss 14 and Fear Factor: Khatron Ke Khiladi 11.

Disha is currently a part of the show Bade Achhe Lagte Hain 2 which has been doing well. It has been gaining immense love and appreciation.

For more news and updates from the world of television and Bollywood, stay tuned to TellyChakkar.

