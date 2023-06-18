BEAUTIFUL! Vivek Dahiya reveals who played the CUPID in his and Divyanka Tripathi's love story, shares how their relationship started off with directly dating each other

MUMBAI :Vivek Dahiya is one such actor who doesn't need any introduction.

The actor has been a part of the industry for a very long time and has several hit shows to his credit.

Vivek won everyone's hearts with his stellar performance in Star Plus' Yeh Hai Mohabbatein.

The handsome hunk not only got a hit show to his credit but he also met his beautiful life partner Divyanka Tripathi.

Vivek and Divyanka were working on the same show and eventually got married.

However, their love story is quite different from what we usually hear about actors.

The couple is married for several years now and have been given major goals.

In one of his recent interviews, Vivek spoke about how he has seen his wife Divyanka break down due to no work, he also spoke about their fights and revealed the cupid behind their love story.

When Vivek was asked if he has seen his wife Divyanka break down due to no work, he said, "It happens with every actor. Divyanka has also faced this situation. It has happened even when we were not together and after we got married. It's a part and parcel of life and being an actor, one has to face this. If you don't hold the patience to pass this phase then don't become an actor. This is a hard reality. Every actor will have lots of failure stories."

When asked if he has developed differences with his wife in any phase, he said, "Not so much! Not really. We do have arguments. We never have serious fights. We fight over petty issues. This happens with every couple and it is very level. On a macro level, our understanding is very good."

Lastly, spilling beans on how he and Divyanka started off their relationship, he said, "We are co-actors. We were not friends but we started off directly dating each other. Someone played a cupid for us. There was no love angle."

He added, "It was an arranged marriage set-up. We were told that we are perfect for each other. We are like no, not at all. We used to work in the same show but we hardly interacted. It was my co-actor Pankaj Bhatia who told me that Divyanka is perfect for me. He is my very good friend."

