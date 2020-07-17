Before becoming an actress, Chhoti Sardarrni fame Nimrit Kaur Ahluwalia was in THIS profession

MUMBAI: Nirmit Kaur Ahluwalia is currently seen in Colors' show Chhoti Sardarrni where she plays the role of Meher and fans simply love to see her on the small screen. She is paired opposite Avinesh Rekhi who plays Sarabjit, and their jodi has become an instant hit among the viewers.

The beautiful diva has won several hearts with her stellar performance in the show.

Nimrit has been quite popular among the fans and they wish to know every minute detail about their favourite actress.

And now, here’s an update for the fans of the actress. There's something about Nirmit that not many people are aware off, and it will definitely take you by surprise.

Well, before rising to fame as an actress, Nimrit was into another profession.

The actress is also a lawyer by profession. Nimrit has done B.A LLB from the Army Institute of Law, Mohali. The actress has previously interned with various law firms in India. She was placed at Howden insurance, Mumbai through campus placements.

Well, Nimrit has shined in both her professions.

