A BEDTIME routine that has become a MUST for Mohsin Khan...

MUMBAI: It feels like life has come to a standstill with the 21-days of lockdown.

However, TellyChakkar is making sure to bring to its readers all the minutest updates and fresh news brewing in the world of TV, Bollywood and the OTT platform.

Well, along with print, our social birds are equally keeping our viewers engaged with exciting live sessions with popular celebrities.

TellyChakkar recently went live with the dashing and handsome hunk Mohsin Khan. The actor is well-known for his character portrayal as Kartik in TV’s one of the longest and popular daily soaps Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai.

Mohsin has a humongous fan following and the moment we went live with him there were a rally of questions bombarded by his fans.

One question we asked Mohsin what is that one thing he does before going to the bed. He replied, “Being a sweet tooth, I tend to eat lots of chocolates every day before going to bed. This habit has come from my grandparents and I am sure even if I turn 90 years old I would still continue to relish chocolates.”