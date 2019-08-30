News

Behzaad Khan roped in for a special appearance in Gull Khan’s Raaz Mahal

TellychakkarTeam's picture
By TellychakkarTeam
30 Aug 2019 11:30 AM

MUMBAI: TellyChakkar.com has been at the forefront in reporting updates about Star Plus’ upcoming show Raaz Mahal produced by Gull Khan’s 4 Lions Pvt. Ltd.

We exclusively reported about Aditi Sharma, Gauri Agarwal and Smita Bhansal being roped in for the show.

As per reports, actor Vikram Singh Chauhan will be seen as the lead in the show.

According to the media reports, Raaz Mahal will be a family drama with horror twists to it.

Now, the latest update is that actor Behzaad Khan of Geet Hui Sabse Parai fame will also be seen in the project.

A source close to the project revealed that Behzaad will be seen in a special appearance in the show.

We couldn’t connect with Behzaad for a comment.

 
 
past seven days