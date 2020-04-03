“Being an avid reader, this time-off is dedicated to books”, says Yukti Kapoor from Sony SAB’s Maddam Sir

MUMBAI: Yukti Kapoor, known popularly as Sub-Inspector Karishma Singh from Sony SAB's Maddam Sir, is always seen keeping up with a demanding schedule to have the show going and continues to entertain the fans with her dabang performance. As the shoots are on hold now, Yukti is making best use of this time-off to diligently follow the stay home-stay safe mantra and follow her other passions in life.

With shoots on hold, Yukti is busy pampering herself with some homemade solutions for her skin, “My skin is sensitive and due to our daily shoot routine and wearing make-up for long hours, our skins usually misses the pampering it deserves. So, during this time-off from the shoot, my skin is finally breathing, and I am trying out different natural home remedies to give my skin, the much-needed healthy boost. Being an avid reader, I am also indulging in all the books I can get my hands on. I used to even carry my books on the set but staying home and reading with a view in front of me is a dream for every booklover.”

Emphasizing on the importance of positivity and fitness, Yukti added, “We, as a country, are going through a testing period and I pray that we overcome this hurdle soon. At the same time, I feel as citizens we should have a positive outlook and engage in things we enjoy doing at home which makes us happy. I am following an exciting timetable where I pamper myself, work-out, read books, play badminton in the evening and spend time with my family. All these activities are my mantra for staying fit, happy and positive. ”

Yukti also shared a message for all the fans and viewers of Maddam Sir, “While we all take care of ourselves, let’s also try and help people through this difficult time and be thankful to everyone who are still working to help us all get through this phase and ensuring our needs are met. Be kind, be happy, stay safe and believe this too shall pass.”