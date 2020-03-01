News

From being cute babies to glamorous stars, Mohsin-Shivangi's transformation will stun you! Who do you like the most?

Harmisha Chauhan's picture
By Harmisha Chauhan
01 Mar 2020 02:45 PM

MUMBAI: Mohsin Khan and Shivangi Joshi are one of the most popular on-screen couples of the Telly world. The duo shot to fame with Star Plus' show Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai. Mohsin and Shivangi play the lead role of Kartik and Naira in the series and have won several hearts with their amazing performance. 

Mohsin and Shivangi's jodi has become a huge hit among the viewers and it is one of the major reason behind the show's popularity. 

We all have seen Moshin and Shivangi in various avatars and are always stunned by their transformation. But here are few pictures which not only make you fall in love with them but also make you go aww. 

Mohsin and Shivangi both were quite cute as babies. 

From their childhood to their present pictures, Mohsin and Shivangi's transformation is simply amazing. 

Take a look at the pictures:

Aren't they simply cute?

Whose transformation did you like the most? Tell us in the comments.

Tags Mohsin Khan Shivangi Joshi Star Plus Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai Kartik Naira TellyChakkar

