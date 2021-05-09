Being a good actor is the most important thing, says Vijayendra Kumeria

MUMBAI: In an interview, Vijayendra Kumeria opens up about his upcoming show "Aapki Nazron Ne Samjha", his preparation for the role of a visually impaired guy, working in the new normal world today amid the coronavirus scare, to his strengths as an actor and whether good looks are important in showbiz.

Q. The show "Aapki Nazron Ne Samjha" has garnered an overwhelming response and the expectations are very high so does that put pressure on you?

A: The reviews are great and I am happy about this. But I never take pressure for any of my project as I believe taking pressure just affects your performance. Playing a blind man is very challenging.

Q. You're looking very authentic as a visually impaired guy, did you watch any films like "Koshish" or "Khamoshi" as part of your preparation for the role?

A: Honestly, I did watch 'Sparsh', 'Scent of a Woman' and some more films to see how different actors have performed as visually impaired characters. I have tried to pick the body language. But if you ask me about the performance part, I portrayed the character in my own unique way.

Q. Your character of Darsh in the show seems soft yet strong, what is the best compliment you've got for it?

A: One common compliment I received from the cast and crew is that I look exactly like a visually impaired guy while doing scenes and that their heart goes to Darsh.

Q. Tell us about your experience of working with Narayani Shastri, who's playing your mother in the show.

A: We haven’t known each other but from the first scene itself the mother-son chemistry came out well. She is a very good actor and we like to do scenes in a natural and organic manner.

Q. How was it working with leading lady Richa Rathore?

A: Richa is a hardworking girl and whatever little work we have done together has come out well. She is doing a good job as Nandini and I am hopeful that people will like our chemistry.

Q. Content is king on TV, do you agree?

A: Content is the king on any medium. You give the consumer what they enjoy and that's the mantra. Producer Sonali Jaffar surely is a good writer and producer who works on the show's content quitearticulately

Q. In real life, you come across as an introvert person, is it true?

A: No my looks are deceptive.

Q. What do you think are your strengths as an actor?

A: I am very passionate about whatever I do and I am always open to unlearning and learning. These are my strengths.

Q. Good looks are very important for an actor, do you agree or disagree?

A: It all depends on the character you are playing being a good actor is the most important thing. Good looks can be a bonus.