Being part of Cyrus Brocha’s podcast is an amazing experience : Sahil Khattar

Recently Sahil Khattar who will be who is known for his funny bones met another funny man Cyrus Brocha for Cyrus’s podcast. Speaking on the whole experience Sahil says,”Being part of Cyrus Brocha’s podcast is an amazing and enriching experience. Cyrus only calls the talented people to his show and it was as good as doing Jerry Seinfeld’s Comedians in Cars Getting Coffee a popular show on Netflix. Cyrus Broacha is the wittiest and the funniest guy in India still, it just that maybe in digital he is not very prominent but where ever he goes he takes a bundle of happiness with him.”

The duo also had a discussion on the film 83 in which Sahil plays the legendary Syed Kirmani’s role. He says,”Cyrus has a great admiration for Syed Kirmani and we also discussed the legacy of cricket team India has carried over the years. So who is the funniest guy between you two? “ it was amazing because as soon as I landed at the podcast, I realised I have no pressure of being funny because it's Cyrus Barocha he is the king of comedy, king of spontaneity sitting right in front of me nothing can be bigger than this to me. So I decided I will not say anything I will just listen to him because I just wanted to learn.”

Indeed a fanboy moment for Sahil!