“Being a Queen is a great feeling but it comes along with great responsibilities” says Avneet Kaur while sharing her thoughts on if she were a queen in real life

MUMBAI: One of the most loved shows on Sony SAB, Aladdin: Naam Toh Suna Hoga continues to enthrall its audience with nail-biting thrilling action on one side and heartwarming romance between Aladdin (Siddharth Nigam) and Yasmine (Avneet Kaur) on the other.

As a new chapter unfolds, Sony SAB’s Aladdin Naam Toh Suna Hoga already is stirring a lot of excitement amongst the audience with a gripping storyline that continues to showcase thrilling line-up of events to keep fans on the edge of their seats. The magical fantasy show set in Baghdad has recently witnessed the thrilling journey of Yasmine becoming the rightful heir to Baghdad’s throne.

Talking about her experience of being a rightful queen Avneet Kaur said, “After being finally crowned as rightful ‘Sultana of Baghdad’, Yasmine’s dream came true for which she and Aladdin went through several hurdles to overthrow the evil King Zafar. Yasmine’s father always wanted her to be a queen and rule the kingdom. So, after being tricked by Zafar and losing the throne to him, Yasmine has emerged as the strongest Sultana after by overthrowing Zafar. Sultana Yasmine is now prepared as she is set to put into action every lesson she learnt so far and bring a beautiful future for her kingdom. She has finally stepped into the most crucial leg of her life.”

The teen sensation who continues to mesmerize the viewers and her fans with her performance as Yasmine also added, “If I had an opportunity to be a queen in real life, I would be glad to create a trust-worthy equation with my people. I feel ruling is not about commanding what you feel is right but to be connected with the people first. A power like ruling a kingdom comes with a lot of responsibilities and I would like to start from knowing what people want as I truly believe that people want to be heard and as a queen it would be my duty to fulfill that.”