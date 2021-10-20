Being a single parent isn't easy, but I'm a very positive and sporty person: Shruti Ulfat

MUMBAI: One of the most talented and hardworking actresses on Indian television, Shruti Ulfat has come a long way. The actress has impressed the masses by playing varied roles in her projects. She will soon return in the second season of Sasural Genda Phool.

On the personal front, Shruti parted ways with her husband a few years back and is happily raising her son named Agastya.

In a chat with TellyChakkar, Shruti spoke about how it is to manage being a single parent, her advice to young women, and more.

Excerpts:

How do you manage your work-life balance being a single parent?

My mother helps me a lot because of which I'm able to handle everything. Being a single parent isn't easy, but I'm a very positive and sporty person, so there's a great bond between Agastya and me. I also play a lot with him, be it outdoor sports or at home. I share everything with him, and so does he, because I try to be his friend. Even though he's 14 now, he's still connected with me.

How long have you been separated?

We have been separated for 4 years, and he stays in the opposite building itself. And we're co-parenting quite well, and we're in a good space now. Agastya is also very understanding and happy with both of us, as he needs both his parents to grow. We keep our differences aside when it comes to Agastya.

Could you tell us the reason you decided to separat?

Not really. Things just happened because they had to happen, and we're very happy now.

How does it feel being an independent woman?

I've been independent since I started working. It takes a lot of courage to part ways, but if your family supports you, it gets exponentially easier. I've been blessed with a great family, and that really helps because they're the ones you can hold on to.

Did you ever think about marrying again?

No, because I'm happy with the way my life is right now. I'm so comfortable and happy, be it with my family, work, or gym. I don't need parties and booze to enjoy my life, so that is the reason I don't go out much. I'm open to moving on with someone else, but I'll wait till I find somebody.

Would you like to give any advice to young women?

We have our own strengths; we don't have to hold flags for it because we are strong. There's a reason we're called mothers and are capable of bearing a child, because we carry the strength and ability to create. We are already strong and powerful. Just be more confident about it.