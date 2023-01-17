From being the son of a movie star to quitting a hit show, Gashmeer Mahajani’s journey from struggle to now being a leading Man!

MUMBAI :Gashmeer is a well-known face of the Marathi and Hindi entertainment industries.

Over the course of his career, he has donned many hats and has been through quite a journey.

Gahsmeer is the son of veteran Marathi actor Ravindra Mahajani.

Talking about his career, Mahajani made his acting debut in 2010 as Vivek in the Bollywood film Muskurake Dekh Zara. The picture didn't do well financially. After that, Gashmeer joined Mumbai's Prithvi Theatre, where he played numerous parts and served as a director.

With his well-liked Marathi debut film Carry On Maratha, in which he played Maartand opposite actress Kashmira Kulkarni, Gashmeer made his breakthrough in the regional Marathi film industry in 2015. He also appeared in the Marathi film Deoold Band that same year, playing the part of Dr. Raghav Shastri.

This movie has some international success.

He portrayed Aditya Rane in One Way Ticket and Raghu in Kanha in 2016. Additionally, he played Raja in the Bollywood movie Dongri Ka Raja.

He played Ajay in Mala Kahich Problem Nahi in 2017. He produced the Indian paranormal investigation series Anjaan: Special Crimes Unit in 2018, which aired on Discovery Jeet. He portrayed Sardar Jankoji Shinde in the historical Panipat in 2019.

Gashmeer has been a part of a lot of different shows and has been really appreciated for his roles.

He played Aditya Deodhar in Bonus in 2020. Later, he made his web debut with the action drama series Shrikant Bashir on SonyLIV. Mahajani played Aditya Kumar Tripathi in Imlie from 2020 to 2022 alongside Sumbul Touqueer Khan and Mayuri Deshmukh.

He quit the very popular show where he played the lead because he said he wanted to move on and while the decision was quite controversial at that time, fans understood once he moved on to different projects.

He appeared in and as Vishu in 2022, working with Mrinmayee Godbole. He then appeared in Sarsenapati Hambirrao, playing the dual roles of Chhatrapati Sambhaji Maharaj and Chhatrapati Shivaji Maharaj.

He then participated in the dance reality show, Jhalak Dikhla Jaa and was really appreciated for his performance.

Currently, he is seen judging the dance reality show, Zee Marathi's Dance Maharashtra Dance L'il Masters.

He will next be seen in the supernatural drama, Ishq Mein Ghayal also starring Karam Kundra and Reem Shaikh.

Well, we can say for sure that Gashmeer has been through quite the journey and he has now secured his position as a top star in the entertainment world.

Are you excited to watch Gashmeer in his role?

