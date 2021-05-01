Is being the youngest contestant on Khatron Ke Khiladi 11 a DISADVANTAGE? Anushka Sen answers

MUMBAI: The popular daredevil and stunt-based reality show Khatron Ke Khiladi season 11 will soon hit the TV screens to entertain the audiences.

The show, as everyone knows, is pre-shot. (Read here: Excited to shoot with Rohit Shetty: Anushka Sen on participating in Khatron Ke Khiladi)

The makers have roped in popular names from the TV industry for the show.

Anushka Sen, who has made a mark in the entertainment industry with her stellar performances in projects like Baalveer, Khoob Ladi Mardani: Jhansi Ki Rani, and Crashh among others, will be seen shedding her cute image by making the bold choice of doing Khatron Ke Khiladi an a very young age.

She’ll be the youngest contestant on board, and TellyChakkar asked the petite actress whether she feels that it will be a disadvantage for her. She said, “According to me, everything has its set of pros and cons. However, I feel honoured to be the youngest female contestant in the history of the show. All the other contestants will be senior to me, and I’m sure I’ll get to learn a lot. I’ve taken up the opportunity to experience new things and absorb new learnings. I'm really looking forward to that."

Speaking about shooting with Rohit Shetty, Anushka said, “I am very excited to shoot with Rohit Sir. I am a big fan, and I love how he hosts the show. He has the aura and unmatchable charisma. I love his movies. Dilwale and Chennai Express are my all-time favourites. The fact that I will get to be around him for many days will only enable me to learn a lot from an expert like him, and hence, I’m quite thrilled to be on board.”

