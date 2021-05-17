Beintehaa actress Preetika Rao talks about her upcoming projects

MUMBAI: Preetika Rao is one of the most loved and celebrated actresses and is best known for her performance in Beintehaa and Love Ka Hai Intezaar.

Her characters Aaliya and Mohini were loved by the audiences and had become household names. Her chemistry with Mohit Seghal and Harshad Arora was loved by fans, and the Beintehaa pair had become a huge craze.

Post Love Ka Hai Intezar, she has been on a break from television, and fans miss watching her on-screen.

TellyChakkar got in touch with Preetika and asked her about her upcoming projects to which the actress was quoted saying, “For the last 2 years, I am consciously staying away from taking up television projects that ask for an audition, and all of them ask for it, so I have stayed away from television.”

She further said, “I have got all my projects till date from eminent producers who have directly signed me up with faith in my talent just like it happens in Bollywood. I am told by some producer friends in the industry that some key people working in channels demand auditions because they like to feel good about getting to select actors for a role.”

“Honestly, if auditions were so important, they should have happened in Bollywood too for every single movie because that it a more glamorous platform in terms of production, casting, and scripts,’’ said the actress.

“I am luckily in a space where now I choose my work, and fortunately, I have the privilege to do so. I have only been doing a lot of modeling for two years, shooting for music videos, and selectively working on short films."

In the end, she said, “In February this year, I also shot for a classy Kannada movie in Bangalore for an OTT platform. But I feel pretty content as an actor and I an not looking out actively to act anymore. If it happens, it will out of destiny!"

Well, no doubt that it’s been a while since Preetika Rao hasn’t been seen on the small screen, and fans are waiting to see her back on it.

