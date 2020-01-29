Bela meets Shivanya and this reunion of Naagins is not to be missed

MUMBAI: Ekta Kapoor's Naagin series has been quite popular and most-watched shows of the small screen. The first season starred Mouni Roy in the lead role where she played Naagin Shivanya. The actress won several accolades for the same and fans still remember this beauty for her mind-blowing character. Mouni continued to play the lead role in the second season as well.

In the third season, Surbhi Jyoti played the central character as Naagin Bela and fans were left awestruck with her beauty.

Well, how interesting it would be to see if Naagin Bela and Naagin Shivanya shared the frame. That has happened as these two favourite Naagins of the small screen bumped into each other in Dubai. The duo had a great time together and indulged in some amazing selfie sessions.

Mouni shared the pictures on her Instagram story and fans are loving to see these two beauties in the same frame.

Take a look at the pictures:

Would you like to see Shivanya and Bela together in a show? Tell us in the comments.