Benaf Dadachandji: Unlike TV shows that are regressive, concept of Dhadkan Zindaggi Kii is different, and I hope it motivates others to try something new

MUMBAI: Benaf Dadachandji feels the title of her show Dhadkan Zindaggi Kii produced by Invictus T Mediaworks and Studio Next is apt. The actor says that given it’s a medical drama and the fact that life is synonymous with our heartbeats and once that stops there is no life, goes well with the title of the show. Benaf plays the role of Aditi Saxena in this Nilanjana Purkayasstha and Herumb Khot production.

“Aditi is a pathologist by profession and is also Vikrant’s (Rohit Purohit) wife. She is extremely dedicated to her husband as well as her research. Even though she and Vikrant don’t share a loving relationship, she is someone who doesn’t give up on the marriage and is constantly trying to make it work. Her thinking is very old school, as once you are married you have to be dedicated to your husband, so much so that she is ready to turn a blind eye to Vikrant’s affair,” she says about her character.

Talking about how much she relates to Aditi, Benaf adds, “Honestly I can only relate to Aditi’s work ethics. Just like her I am also extremely dedicated to my job, I take pride in what I do. I can multitask like her, as in I can balance my work and family lives well, but emotionally I’m not like her at all. I would never try and make my marriage work if my partner is not interested in me. I believe what’s yours will be yours and what’s not yours will never be yours. My thought process is not as orthodox as her.”

The show is based on doctors, and the actor is thrilled to play one on screen.

“Of Course, doctors are real-life heroes. To play one is firstly an honour and secondly, you get to learn about so much just being on set. It’s like you are back in your science class,” she explains.

She also showers praises on the show maker duo. “This is the first time I am working with them and all I have to say is that so far my experience has been very nice. It’s a great work atmosphere and I hope to be a part of every show they make.

The television industry has evolved in terms of content, according to many. “I honestly feel it’s just this show that’s different in terms of content. Generally, most of the tv shows, not that I watch everything, but whenever I surf channels I see a lot of regressive content. So I hope our show becomes the turning point and motivates others to try something new,” he says, adding that living and working in the new normal isn’t easy, but one has to get used to it to sail through.

So what are your learnings from the entertainment industry? “This industry is unpredictable. You should be grateful when work happens and not crib when there is too much work. Just stay focused and be happy,” he concludes.