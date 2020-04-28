Benafsha Soonawalla has something to say to the ‘not so wonderful people’

MUMBAI: Benafsha Soonawalla became popular after participating in the popular and controversial reality show, Bigg Boss 11. She is currently in the news for her new project.

The actress was often in news for her alleged relationship with her Bigg Boss co-contestant Priyank Sharma. However, recently the duo finally announced being together .

Benafsha is a fun-loving girl and likes to spread a smile with her cute antics. However, often celebrities are misjudged and trolled despite not being at fault. Benafsha has finally lost her calm and has put up an open letter addressing people who try to pull her down.

She shared the letter, mentioning, “A little message for all of you wonderful people, and not so wonderful people.”