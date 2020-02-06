News

Benafsha Soonawalla shares sizzling throwback picture!

06 Feb 2020 02:11 PM

MUMBAI: Benafsha Soonawalla entered MTV Roadies X4 as wildcard contestant but rose to fame with her stint in Bigg Boss 11. She got close to co-contestant Priyank Sharma on the show, which didn't go down well with Varun Sood, who was her boyfriend then and the duo parted ways soon after the show was over.

Benafsha recently shared a throwback picture from her Maldives vacation in October 2019. The VJ is soaking up the sun and is topless in the picture.

Her caption read, 'Throwback to the Maldives. The most beautiful ocean and sky right outside my room. You step down from my balcony and you step right into the ocean. Something about travelling the world that touches the most sensitive part of your soul.'

