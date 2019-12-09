News

Benny Dayal and Nikhita Gandhi to share screen space for first time

09 Dec 2019 06:30 PM

After the first successful episode of Carvaan Lounge, presented by Amazon prime music featuring Neeti Mohan and Papon, Saregama brings to you the next episode reinventing the ever- popular flirtatious number - ‘Ek Ladki Bheegi Bhagi si’ in modern sound.

The second episode brings to the listeners the pairing of Benny Dayal and Nikhita Gandhi while they share the screen space for the very first time.  The music is recreated by the popular band Jam8. The shaayari – the unique element in the songs of Carvaan Lounge – has been rendered by TV actor Himanshu Malhotra in the video.

Commenting on the same, Benny Dayal said, “Nikhita and I have sung many songs together in the past but today with Carvaan Lounge, we get an opportunity to share a screen together. Honestly, I’m privileged to get a chance to sing such an iconic song and am really looking forward to the audience reaction on this one!”

The videos are shot in an intimate informal setting and will be released in periodic intervals on Saregama’s  official YouTube channel and the audio will be available first on Amazon Prime Music.

past seven days