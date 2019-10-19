News

Bepannaah's Harshad Chopda looks hot in his latest picture

TellychakkarTeam's picture
By TellychakkarTeam
19 Oct 2019

MUMBAI: Harshad Chopda is one of the most popular television actors. He is known for playing the role of Aditya Hooda in Bepaanaah. He enjoys a huge fan following. 

The actor, who is also known for his good looks, took to his Instagram handle and shared a super sizzling image of himself as he relaxed on a beach. He posted a shirtless picture and captioned the same as, "First time ever !" As soon as he uploaded the picture, fans of the actor took to comment section to praise the actor and his drool-worthy picture. 

Check out the pirect right here.

