Bepannah fame Farah Lakhani joins Zee TV’s Hamari Wali Good News

MUMBAI: Here we are back with an exciting update from the world of TV!

TellyChakkar was the first one to report about Zee TV bringing a new show titled Hamari Wali Good News, produced by Bodhi Tree.

We already reported about Shahbaz Abdullah Badi being part of the show (Read here: Shahbaz Abdullah Badi bags Zee TV’s Hamari Wali Good News ).

Now, we hear that makers have roped in Colors’ Bepannah fame Farah Lakhani. Our sources inform that Farhah will play the negative character in the show.

We could not get through her for a comment.

The show will be based on surrogacy and will narrate a beautiful relationship shared by mother-in-law and a daughter-in-law. However, their world turns upside down when the girl gets to know that she cannot conceive a child and the mother-in-law decides to surrogate the child. She will agree to give birth to a child for her daughter-in-law.

There are reports about Juhi Parmar making a comeback with the show and will play the female protagonist.

TellyChakkar will be back with more updates. Stay tuned!