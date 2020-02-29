Bepannah Pyaar comes to an end; Ishita Dutta bids a heartfelt goodbye with a lovely post

MUMBAI: The year 2020 has just started and lots of shows are going off-air. After Kahaan Hum Kahaan Tum and Bahu Begum, Colors' popular show Bepannah Pyaar is all set to go off-air.

While the show's star cast has wrapped up the shooting, but it is difficult for the viewers as well as the stars to say goodbye.

Ishita Dutta who played the role of Pragati shared a heartfelt post as the show comes to an end. Ishita thanked everyone for all the love and support. She also thanked Ekta Kapoor and Balaji Telefilms for giving her such a great opportunity.

Take a look at Ishita's post:

Bepannah Pyaar also stars Pearl V Puri in the lead role. He played the character of Raghbir Malhotra in the show.

Bepannah Pyaar aired its last episode on 28th February.

Ishita has previously been a part of many shows like Ek Ghar Banaunga, Rishton Ka Saudagar - Baazigar, and Kaun Hai among others. Meanwhile, Pearl has been in shows like Naagin 3, Dil Ki Nazar Se Khoobsurat, Nagarjuna - Ek Yoddha among others.

Will you miss Bepannah Pyaar? Tell us in the comments.