Best friends Mohit Daga and Ajay Singh Chaudhary urge everyone to keep Aniruddh Dave in their prayers!

MUMBAI: Actor Aniruddh Dave who is currently fighting with the deadly COVID in a hospital in Bhopal has two of his best buddies praying hard for him. Mohit Daga, Ajay Singh Chaudhary and Aniruddh’s friendship go a long long way and Mohit & Ajay are constantly keeping a tab on Aniruddh’s health and praying. Other folks who constantly supporting and praying include Aastha Chaudhary, Himanshu Soni and Rohit Purohit who all are requesting and urging everyone to pray. Mohit says,”Aniruddh is my jaan; we are friends for a long time and I am missing him badly. I am in touch with his doctors and keeping a tab on his wellbeing. All I can ask for is - please pray.

Prayers have the power to heal people.” Ajay also commented,”This is a very hard time for all of us. I am super hopeful and positive about the fact that mera yaara Anirudhh will come out as a Warrior. We keep sending him love through messages and videos. We are friends for almost 20 years now and it’s going to go a long long way. I just want people to pray for Aniruddh. Prayers can move mountains .” The other actors who have posted for his speedy recovery are Ronit Bose Roy with whom he has worked recently, Nakuul Mehta, Ravi Dubey, Nia Sharma and Himmanshoo A. Malhotra. All have prayed for him on social media.