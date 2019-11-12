News

Best friends Sidharth and Asim lock horns in the Bigg Boss house

TellychakkarTeam's picture
By TellychakkarTeam
12 Nov 2019 06:35 PM

MUMBAI: After Sidharth Shukla and Shehnaaz's call a truce and bury their differences, they seem to have become a major point of discussion inside the house.

Waking up on the sensational rap song ‘Sher Aaya Sher’, the contestants get a hint of some wild task coming their way. While a few are happy that Sidharth and Shehnaaz have  re-connected, most house-mates are still wondering what is Shehnaz's motive behind it. On the other hand , Rashami and  Devoleena are trying hard to get Aarti and Vishal together, so much so that all the housemates decide to take it to the next level albeit in a fun manner.

As Vishal  helps out in the kitchen, Hindustani Bhau persuades Aarti to go and talk to him and share  her feelings. Shehnaz immediately makes a startling revelation and speaks about Aarti’s secret wish, hoping to help them to form a bond. It becomes a rare sight wherein all the housemates get together to direct a romantic scene while Vishal and Aarti play bride and groom.

 With duties always being a major concern, once again a major fight erupts as Shefali is questioned for being biased towards allotments of the house duties.  Vishal tells Shefali that while a few housemates are extremely loaded with work others have an easy day.  Shefali tries to justify her decision and tries to change things to change the situation. However, this  upsets Sidharth and Asim.

Asim expresses that Aarti has been constantly instigating Shefali to get him to clean the bedroom. He losses calm and asks her to back off and not interfere.  Unfortunately, Sidharth,  to calm things down, gets into a fight with Asim. He on the other hand  criticises Shukla for patching up with Shehnaz after all that she has said and done to hurt them, while creating a major rift between one of the strongest bonds shared in the Bigg Boss house.

Will Sidharth and Shehnaz friendship create a rift between  Asim and Sidharth? 

