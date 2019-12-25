Best of Luck Nikki was my last TV Series as an actor: Dinesh Sudarshan Soi

MUMBAI: Acclaimed Casting Director Dinesh Sudarshan Soi who earlier has featured in India Book Of Records & Asia Book of Records, has now been set another record with Bravo International Book Of World Records, 2019 for maximum castings in the World, wherein he has got the title of Best Casting Director.

Better known for launching new comers and social media personalities, Dinesh’s journey has been very inspirational. Starting as a Casting Director for music videos to casting of TV Commercials for top notch brands, from hit TV shows like Code Red & Bhanwar to blockbuster feature films, he has emerged as a brand himself.

Dinesh has now turned Director and in an exclusive interview with TellyChakkar he narrated his journey, ‘’In Punjab, I was into teaching and did casting just to make my contacts with good directors. My friends and relatives always told me that I am very good looking (blushes) and since childhood I was attracted towards the world of glamour, so I thought of giving acting a try. I wanted to explore myself actually and that too on a decent scale, so I shifted to Mumbai in 2008. My first daily soap was Mann Ki Awaaz Pratigya whereas last TV Series was Best of Nikki as an actor. "

When asked about how he got into casting direction, he said, "Being in Mumbai, I found ample scope for a great career in a profession which is behind the camera. So without a single thought, for me to choose one such profession was casting as it was my expertise. I started my casting firm DS Creations to do multiple projects at a time, which is now run by my better half Sonia Malhotra Soi. Today I am glad to share this exclusive news with you of having my name in Bravo International Book Of World Record for Maximum Castings In The World’’.

Here's wishing Dinesh a heartiest congratulations from the entire team of TellyChakkar.