Best Wishes! Mile Jab Hum Tum fame Abhishek Sharma ties the knot with THIS actress in an intimate ceremony

MUMBAI :Remember Bollywood actor Hrithik Roshan’s onscreen brother from his debut film Kaho Naa Pyaar Hai, actor Abhishek Sharma who is also well known for his character Benjamin Swami/Benji in the TV serial, Miley Jab Hum Tum walked the aisle with his actress girlfriend Kanan Sharma. He made his on-screen appearance as a child actor in 1996 in the Bollywood film, Dushman Duniya Ka.

On August 17, 2022, Abhishek Sharma took to his IG handle and gave a sweet surprise to his fans by posting the first picture from his wedding with Kanan Sharma. The handsome actor revealed in his caption that the duo got married on August 8, 2022, in a private ceremony. In the candid picture, Abhishek and Kanan looked stunning in their respective wedding ensembles as they laughed their hearts out.

Abhishek Sharma did Roka with Kanan Sharma in the presence of their close ones in February 2022. Kanan is a renowned model and television actress, who had participated in a dating show, Skulls and Roses, which was hosted by Raghu Ram and Rajiv Laxman. Apart from this, Kanan was also seen in a couple of other telly shows.

In February 2022, Abhishek and Kanan had surprised their fans when suddenly their roka pictures flooded on social media. Talking about the impromptu roka ceremony, Kanan stated:

