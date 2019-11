MUMBAI: The world has gone gaga over the Bala Challenge!

Off late, Bala challenge has been crazy trend on the internet. Along with masses lot of TV and Bollywood actors have taken up the challenge in a fun way.

The latest gang to join the bandwagon is Yeh Rishta Kehlata Hain’s team. Actors namely Shilpa Raizada, Shivangi Joshi, Simran Khanna, Samir Onkar, Niyati Joshi, Shehzad Sheikh are dancing on tunes of popular song Bala. Take a look!