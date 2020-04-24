Beware of FAKE audition calls for MTV Splitsvilla!

MUMBAI: MTV Splitsvilla has given a platform to many aspiring actors. The show has featured many newbies and popular stars. This dating reality show has already aired 12 seasons and has been watched by a lot of the young generation.

The show hosted by Rannvijay Singha and Sunny Leone, revolves around young boys and girls trying to secure a place in Splitsvilla, a villa, where they are detached from the real world. It is a hunt for love, where boys and girls compete in tasks to remain in the competition and mingle with their fellow contestants to find love. In the end, one contestant from the two genders- a girl and a boy are crowned the winners of Splitsvilla.

With the current lockdown situation, the entertainment industry too has stopped functioning giving priority to the safety of the cast and crew.

However, there is a fake audition update doing rounds in the industry. Casting director Praveen Tyagi, who happens to be one of the casting directors for the show, has asked to stay alert and not to believe in such fake news.

He mentioned to us that he received a call from a person asking the procedure to apply for the show. And that’s when he realized about fake updates related to casting taking place in the industry. He has requested to stay cautious and not pay heed to such fake updates, especially now , when the world is going through such tough times.

Well, we hope this update will surely make everyone alert!