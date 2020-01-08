Beyhadh 2 actress imparts an ADVISE to get a GLOWING and RADIANT skin!

MUMBAI: Beyhadh is one of the most loved television shows.



The earlier season created such a stir that it gained the attention of

non television lovers. Jennifer Winget, as Maya had the world smitten

with her portrayal of the obsessive Maya who would go to any limits to

win over her love for Arjun. Playing the part opposite her was Kushal

Tandon and playing the parallel lead was Aneri Vajani. The only thing

disappointing about the show was it going off-air.



Well, but it soon came back and as soon as the launch was announced

people could not wait to see Maya again!



Beyhadh 2 currently stars Shivin Narang and Ashish Chowdhry in the

leads opposite Jennifer. But along with them, there are other

characters too which bring in a flavour which makes the show unique.



One actress from the ensemble cast is Kangan Nangia who plays the role

of Ananya in Beyhadh 2. The actress shares a good bond with all her

co-actors. Infact it was only recently that Shivin made her birthday

special with a cake cutting. As pretty as she is, Kangan gives a tip

on maintaining a glowing and radiant skin like hers! She took to

social media to post a sun kissed selfie and captioned the post as:



'Suffering from vitamin D deficiency? Keep your face to the sun

#adviceoftheday'

Advice taken Kangan