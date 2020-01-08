Beyhadh 2 actress imparts an ADVISE to get a GLOWING and RADIANT skin!

MUMBAI: Beyhadh is one of the most loved television shows.
The earlier season created such a stir that it gained the attention of
non television lovers. Jennifer Winget, as Maya had the world smitten
with her portrayal of the obsessive Maya who would go to any limits to
win over her love for Arjun. Playing the part opposite her was Kushal
Tandon and playing the parallel lead was Aneri Vajani. The only thing
disappointing about the show was it going off-air.
Well, but it soon came back and as soon as the launch was announced
people could not wait to see Maya again!
Beyhadh 2 currently stars Shivin Narang and Ashish Chowdhry in the
leads opposite Jennifer. But along with them, there are other
characters too which bring in a flavour which makes the show unique.
One actress from the ensemble cast is Kangan Nangia who plays the role
of Ananya in Beyhadh 2. The actress shares a good bond with all her
co-actors. Infact it was only recently that Shivin made her birthday
special with a cake cutting. As pretty as she is, Kangan gives a tip
on maintaining a glowing and radiant skin like hers! She took to
social media to post a sun kissed selfie and captioned the post as:
Advice taken Kangan
