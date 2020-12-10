Beyhadh 2 fame Manish Verma reveals the challenges of shooting amidst a pandemic for Teri Meri Ek Jindri

MUMBAI: Manish Verma, who garnered appreciation from fans all over the nation for his character in Kundali Bhagya is going to light up the screen once again with his role in Teri Meri Ek Jindri. The talented actor has been roped in to play a negative character in this Zee TV drama. He plays the role of a young college-going lad, with an evil mind. Though Manish has played subtle roles before, this time he will be seen in a different avatar. His character is 'evil', who wishes to destroy people's lives.

The handsome hunk has already begun shooting for the show and is excited about his new venture. Manish opened up about shooting amid the Coronavirus pandemic, and how he is adapting to the new normal. He shared that though he was apprehensive at first, he steadily got used to the changes, as proper safety precautions were taken by the Teri Meri Ek Jindri team and makers. 'Initially, I was very worried about safety. But when I reached the set, I instantly calmed down as all necessary precautions were in place. I was beyond happy and relaxed. It is just we have to learn to live in this new normal,' shared Manish.

He also went on to share details for the first shot of his new 'big' show Teri Meri Ek Jindri and revealed how excited he was. 'My first shot was with the actor Manoj Chandila. He has done many shows so he is a senior to me. And it's my first big break. So I was quite nervous but the cast and crew are so good that I don’t feel like a newbie in this industry,' Manish expressed.

Teri Meri Ek Jindri is likely to hit the tube from December end this year. The show will air on Zee TV. Ankit Raizada and Amandeep Sidhu in lead roles in this new drama. Apart from them. Shyn Khurana and Vishvapreet Kaur will also be seen in pivotal roles.

The actor's last show, Beyhadh 2 starring Jennifer Winget (Maya) and Shivin Narang (Rudra) in the leads went off-air amid the COVID-19 lockdown. Besides this, Manish has also featured in Ekta Kapoor's Kundali Bhaygya starring Shraddha Arya (Preeta) and Dheeraj Dhoopar (Karan).

Are you excited about Manish's new serial?

Hit the comment section and tell us

Credits: pinkvilla