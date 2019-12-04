News

Beyhadh 2 first episode review: Jennifer Winget shines as Maya in the new season

04 Dec 2019 07:23 PM

MUMBAI: CcJennifer Winget starrer Beyhadh 2 has finally hit the small screen on 2nd December. The first season being a super hit, the show's second season has left us with lots of hopes. The first episode of Beyhadh 2  witnessed Jennifer's entry scene of emerging from the waters of a beach was something really amazing. We loved her sword-fighting scene and it shows she had put lots of efforts for her role.  

The story of trapping two men who are also brothers with her charms has left us intrigued.

Shivin Narang was looking dashing and it was great to see Ashish Chaudhary again in such a powerful role.

The production values looked remarkable with good close-ups, background music, dialogues which are on point till now.

But we are hoping that the makers don't make it repetitive as the plot remains the same. But the viewers are looking for something different and thrilling this time. Like for example, Kangan Nangia clearly looked that she would reprise Aneri Vajani's role from the first part.

Well, it will be too soon to judge as just the first episode is out. Let's wait and watch what the makers have stored in for us in the future.


Did you like Beyhadh 2's first episode? Tell us in the comments.


Credits: SpotBoyE
Tags > Beyhadh 2, Maya, Jennifer Winget, Rudra, Rishi, Mritunjay, Ashish Chowdary, Shivin Narang, TellyChakkar,

