Beyhadh 2: Hasan Zaidi bags a role in the show

MUMBAI: Season 2 of Beyhadh is one of the much-awaited shows. The teaser and promo of the upcoming show is already out and fans can’t wait for the show to hit the small screen soon. The show will see Jennifer Winget in the lead role.



The makers have also roped in Shivin Narang and Ashish Chowdhry to play main roles. Now, another actor is all set to join the team. According to the media reports, Hasan Zaidi, who is known for his performance in Sony TV's Khottey Sikkey, has been roped in to play an important role.



