Beyhadh 2: Jennifer Winget aka Maya's plan of action REVEALED

MUMBAI: Jennifer Winget is currently seen in Sony TV's popular revenge-drama show Beyhadh 2. Season 2 of this popular series is doing wonders with lots of twists and turns which has left the viewers shocked and surprised at the same time.



Maya is all set to take revenge from her enemies and she is not stopping until she is done with it. After killing Rishi in the show which came as a huge shocker to everyone, Maya has just one thing on her mind and that is to destroy her enemies.



And now, Maya's weekend checklist is here and it is quite apt as per her onscreen character. Jennifer shared an image of the same on her Instagram story and was in love with it.



Take a look at Jennifer's story:





The image shows Maya's To-Do list from the show which includes killing Rishi Roy which she has already done and succeeded in it. The second one is making Mrityunjay Roy's family suffer which she has been doing it and has crossed every limit to take her revenge. Thirdly, Maya wants to reveal her entire past to Rajeev who is her best friend. Well, it will be interesting to see how Maya plans all this and succeeds in it.What do you think about the same? Tell us in the comments.