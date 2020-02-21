Beyhadh 2: Jennifer Winget and Ashish Chaudhary’s behind the scenes fun

MUMBAI: Jennifer Winget is a television actress and model. She is popularly known for portraying the role of Kumud Desai in Saraswatichandra and Maya Malhotra in Beyhadh. She is presently playing Maya Jaisingh in Beyhadh 2, which also stars Ashish Chaudhary.

Ashish, who has worked in Bollywood projects, is famously known for his movie, Dhamaal. He has also acted with Ajay Devgan and Neha Dhupia in Qayamat. Later, he shifted to television shows and has acted in some of the very well-known serials such as Hum Pardesi Ho Gaye, Kya Yehi Pyaar Hai, among others.

Speaking about Jennifer and Ashish’s ongoing project, they are nailing their performance. Both are seen playing hard core rivals, and they are die hard enemies of each other. Maya wants to take revenge on Mrityunjay aka MJ (played by Ashish) and also wants him dead. For those who don’t know, they are exact opposite off screen. They seem to share the closest bond than any other actors on the set. The proof has been uploaded on Instagram by an amazing fan of Jennifer Winget. The duo seems to have plenty of fun together behind the screens.

Have a look: