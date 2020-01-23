Beyhadh 2: Jennifer Winget and Shivin Narang shoot at the Ganges; shares beautiful pictures

MUMBAI: Beyhadh 2 is one of the popular shows of the small screen. The show went on air last year in December and has become most-watched shows of the small screen. Beyhadh 2 is becoming interesting every passing day with the story witnessing lots of surprising twists and turns.

The viewers saw how Maya was successful in her first plan where she managed to take Rishi Roy's life in order to seek revenge from her enemy and former love Mrityunjay Roy.

While her revenge is yet not over, the show is currently focussing on Rishi's death and how his family is in pain because of losing him.

And now, in the latest pictures doing the rounds of the social media, the show's star cast has headed for an outdoor shoot. We can see Jennifer Winget and Shivin Narang shooting in Rishikesh.

Take a look at the pictures:

11

Well, it seems they have gone there to perform the rituals after Rishi's death.

However, much more drama is expected to happen and we are super curious about it.

What do you think about the same? Tell us in the comments.