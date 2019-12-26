Beyhadh 2: Maya falls in love with Rudra

MUMBAI: The episode begins. Maya took MJ’s photo in the party.

Rudra tells his mother not to be afraid of anyone. Speak the truth. MJ stands there with his head bowed down. Rudra’s mother thanks MJ for what he did today. It was the right thing to do. If you hadn’t told my truth in front of everyone then I wouldn’t have taken this step to change myself. She apologizes to her son next. I know I am wrong. I let you down. Now I will try to fix things and be a good mother. Rishi and his sister hug their mother. Rudra hugs her as well. I don’t know why you are hiding the truth.

Maya receives a thank you voice note from Rudra. She smiles. Rajiv teases her. Did Maya fall for Rudra? Maya keeps her phone aside. There is no place for anything except hatred in my heart. He teases her that sometimes love makes its space on its own. She replies that she has no time to make mistakes. This isn’t a mind game. It is a game played with hearts. Mind knows the limit of right and wrong but heart knows no limits of any type. Rajiv says my even my friendship knows no limit. You can test it anytime you want. She tells him to get ready to be hanged again. This time it will be the son!

Ananya shows Rajiv’s photo to Rudra. I started researching on him the moment MJ uncle spoke about him. He surely has some connection with Maya. Rudra says Maya will tell us everything now. I am tired of hearing lies from everyone. I will be forever indebted to Maya for saving mom but now I cannot bear any more lies.

Maya has pinned Rishi and Rudra’s photos. He speaks of their characteristics. It is time to get Rishi out of his father’s shadow.

Rishi gets Maya’s call. I was missing you only. I was about to call you. She calls him liar. You were with your mom just now. Is she fine? He asks her how she knows this. She says I was in the party. You were about to tell your Dad about us, right? He asks her if she was in the party. She tells him to check his phone. He has received a photo where she is also there. Why didn't you meet me? She says there was so much drama when I was there so I left. When will you talk to your dad about us? He assures her he will do it soon. They end the call.

Rishi feels stuck. I so wanted to date a hot girl but now I am a mess! Rajiv tells Maya Rishi is a kid. He will run away. She says I dint allow him to do that yet. Rajiv asks her what her plan is. She prints Rishi’s photo. It is time to separate him from his family. Unfortunately, he isn’t going to run long in this race. She shreds the photo.

Next morning, Maya is in her house temple. She folds hands in reverence. This life has been given by you. You are behind everything that happens. How can you do anything wrong? What happens and what you make us do is always right.

Newspapers are spread all on the bed. Antara recalls MJ’s statement. She shivers in fear as MJ enters. I am sorry. He removes the curtains and sits beside her. She keeps apologizing to him. MJ picks the glass of juice. Why haven’t you finished it yet? She takes a sip. He tells her to pack now. People from rehab will be coming in half an hour. She requests him not to send her away from him. He says you went away from me the day you became addicted to these medicines. She reasons that she took them because of him only.

MJ asks Antara if she loves him. Do you want me to love you always? She nods. He tells her to fix herself in the rehab and come back fine. She cries. Don’t send me away from you or this house. He asks her if she does not want to go. She shakes her head. He tells her not to make a mockery of him or his family ever again. I will otherwise take care of things in my way! Do you understand? She nods. He tells her to come outside. Everyone is waiting for you. Make sure you don’t stop smiling. She smiles reluctantly.

Maya is exercising. She senses someone’s presence behind her and holds the neck of that person with the ropes. Rishi says it would be so cool to die from your hands. Promise me that the last thing that I will see before dying will be your face. She happily promises him. The gym trainer asks him which membership he is interested in.

Rishi says I am interested in a member here. maya tells Rishi that he might not be able to make her meet his father as he takes all decisions of your life. Rishi denies. Dad is cool. It’s love. What’s his is mine and vice versa. She asks him what he really has. Make your own mark before you want me to a part of your life. I want to marry Rishi Roy and not the boy who can be thrown out of his house anytime by his father. Do you want to marry me? He nods. She tells him to stop being his father’s responsibility if he wants be her love.

He points out that he is in college. She tells him she wont either drink water or eat anything till the time he earns on his own. He calls out to her but she tells him his time is up. Talk to me only if you are able to achieve something. She gets ready to go. You have to increase the heat sometime and sometime you have to calm things down.

Rudra is in his office. Ananya tells him to calm down. We will find out the truth soon. Maya asks them which truth. He asks her who Rajiv is. She says he is my business manager. Rudra says I don’t trust you. Someone did something for me for the first time but I don’t trust you. She tells him not to. It is a weakness to trust someone else apart from yourself. Ananya asks Maya why she didn't tell them this before. Rudra says she wants to intentionally create this confusion. Maya says you must know me before understanding me. She invites Rajiv inside. Rudra asks her why she trusts the man who was celebrating with his father.

