Beyhadh 2: Maya grooves with Rudra in THIS amazing video

MUMBAI: Jennifer Winget's Beyhadh 2 has hit the small screen last year in December and since then it has been doing wonders on the small screen. Jennifer AKA Maya came with a bang with her revenge and this time she is all set to cross every limit to seek revenge from her enemy.



While the show is currently witnessing Rishi Roy's death sequence and how Maya tricked to kill him. It will be now Mrityunjay Roy's (Ashish Chowdhry) to seek revenge from Maya.



Apart from the onscreen drama, the star cast never fails to keep them high on energy with their fun and masti. In the latest video shared by Shivin Narang, we can see how he grooves with Jennifer on the song of Street Dancer 3D.



Take a look at the video here:



It seems the star cast of Beyhadh 2 is caught up with Stree Dancer's fever. Also, Shivin promoted his Khatron Ke Khiladi co-participant Dharmesh Yelande in a very amazing way.On the work front, Jennifer will also be seen in web-series Code M, meanwhile, Shivin is all set to be seen in popular adventure-reality show Khatron Ke Khiladi season 10 which will be on air on few days.What do you think about Jennifer and Shivin's dance? Tell us in the comments.