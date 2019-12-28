Beyhadh 2: Maya’s Fake Story For Rudra

MUMBAI: The episode started with Rudra, who was trying to call on the number given by Maya's mother Nandini. When he called on the number second time, Maya came from behind and synced her voice with Maanas' voice massage. She asked Rudra to not interfere in her life.

Rudra started taunting her by highlighting the facts that how helpless her mother feels. Maya then opened up about the past. Mentioning the date of April 4, 2011, she revealed that her father and brother have died. And she doesn't have the courage, to tell the truth to her mother. Rudra also remembered the fight club when she challenged him to stay in the ring for 4 minutes 44 seconds.

Ananya asks what happened to Maya. Rudra says he made a big mistake. Maya hears a recorded voice. Rajiv asks if Rudra believed her fake story.

Maya says now Rudra will not try to find out about her life. Rishi calls her, and she ignores; asks Rajiv to take her mom to the temple. He asks what about a bodyguard, then walks away saying nobody can understand Maya’s Maya. Maya opens the locker and picks her brother’s mobile and says not all stories are false.

Rishi visits Maya who is lying on the bed. Rishi asks him to eat something and promises her that he will surely earn something. He holds her hand and she has some flashes from the past. Maya says that she knows he cannot lie to her

. Rishi starts coming closer to her face to kiss her but Maya slaps him. He glares at her shocked and asks her what wrong he has done since they are dating and she also wants to marry him so he has the right to kiss her. He asks her why she wants to marry him if she feels that everything he does is wrong. Maya leaves and comes back with a bottle of alcohol. She starts drinking it. Rishi is confused.

Maya steps towards him glare at him and then drops all the alcohol on the ground around her bed. Maya sits on the bed and asks Rishi to come to her if he wants Maya. He smiles and starts walking towards her. Just then Maya lights up a lighter and throws it on the alcohol on the ground. Her bed gets surrounded by fire. Rishi asks him to move away from there.

Maya says that he got scared by such a little fire and tells him that she gets burnt like this whenever someone touches her since she remembers the infidelity she had to face. She cries and begs him to help her to trust people again.

Rishi goes to take the fire extinguisher and turns off the fire. He falls on his knees and tells Maya that he loves her and won’t ever break her trust. He says that he has never seen such a passionate love like her. Maya smirks.

The next morning Maya is doing jogging and recalls what her mother the last day and how Rudra tried tracing her father and brother. She comes back home where her mother asks her not to fire the bodyguard since she insisted to go to her office. Maya has appointed three new bodyguards and Rajiv tells them that they should not listen to Nandini if she tries to emotionally blackmail them. Nandini gets angry and leaves.

Mother pleads not to remove the old bodyguard as he is in the need of a job and says it is better she puts her in jail instead of house arrest. Maya says the mother is her weakness and she cannot lose her battle. Rajiv says she is with a champion like him and cannot lose, but from today maa will not give him food. Maya says the mother’s problem is she cannot bear anyone’s hatred and the daughter’s problem is she cannot bear anyone’s love.

